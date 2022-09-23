Ole Miss vs. Tulsa Week 4 Staff Predictions

The Ole Miss Rebels will wrap up the non-conference portion of its schedule when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Rebels (3-0) are coming off blowing out Georgia Tech last weekend.

Tulsa (2-1) has actually beaten Ole Miss in each of their four previous meetings. But the two teams have never met in Oxford.

So, who wins? The staff of The Grove Report provides their predictions below.

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: The Rebels will continue to climb against Tulsa, but not as handily as they might think. Ole Miss 28, Tulsa 20

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Ole Miss Rebels are really hitting their stride with a productive offense and stellar defense, holding all three of their opponents to 10 points or fewer this season. Look for the Rebels to pick up another big win over Tulsa to move up the rankings. Ole Miss 47, Tulsa 13

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The history of this game is super interesting. The two schools have played four times, but just once in either Tulsa or Oxford. The rest have been neutral site bowl games. The Rebels and the Golden Hurricane have never played in Oxford. The Rebels have never beaten the Golden Hurricane. Both of those oddities end around 7 p.m. local time. Ole Miss 45, Tulsa 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Believe it or not, Tulsa's passing offense ranks No. 1 in the country. No, that doesn't mean the Golden Hurricane will win, but they will be able to score a ton of points on Ole Miss' secondary if the Rebels slip. This is a game to avoid as a bettor, but the Rebels prevail at home. Ole Miss 34, Tulsa 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Not much to see here, folks. Ole Miss wins relatively easily. Ole Miss 49, Tulsa 10

John Macon Gillespie, Publisher: Tulsa can sling it, but it won't have much success this weekend. Ole Miss 45, Tulsa 14

