Ole Miss Rebels Week 7 Opponent Preview: Auburn Tigers Defense

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels started slow but eventually dominated the Vanderbilt Commodores last week winning the game 52-28 behind a record setting performance from senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

The Rebels’ passing attack finally lived up to their potential and played so well that freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was only asked to carry the ball eleven times.

Ole Miss and Auburn face off at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Here is a preview of what the Rebels can expect this weekend.

Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Owen Pappoe

Senior linebacker Owen Pappoe had 23 tackles in 2021.

This year he has nearly doubled his production and the season is only half over. Pappoe leads the Tigers’ defense with 41 tackles, and he has pitched in a forced fumble.

Interceptions and Sacks: Derick Hall

Senior linebacker Derick Hall had 52 tackles, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles last season.

Hall has picked up right where he left off as he is third on the team in tackles this year with 30. He also leads the team with four sacks and the Tigers’ only interception.

Defensive Transfers

LB Eugene Asante (North Carolina), DL Jayson Jones (Oregon)

Position of Strength

Linebackers

The Rebels have one of the most talented running back duos in the country, which consists of breakout star Judkins and his partner in crime, junior transfer Zach Evans. They are accompanied by a group of offensive linemen that typically own the trenches and are an extremely versatile group. Despite what appears to be an unstoppable tandem, it is important to note that the top four leading tacklers for the Tigers are all linebackers. Their second level flies to the ball and seems to frequently be in the right place at the right time.

This is evident as it has been difficult for transfer linebacker Eugene Asante to see the field. He only has one tackle on the season. As for transfer defensive lineman Jayson Jones, he has recorded 11 tackles and recovered one fumble with the Tigers.

You can follow Adam Rapier on LinkedIn here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.