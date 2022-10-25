Ole Miss Week 9 Opponent Preview: Texas A&M Aggies

After getting beaten by the LSU Tigers 45-20 in Week 8, the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels will travel to College Station, Tex., to battle the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9.

The Aggies are 3-4 through eight games and are 1-3 in conference play, good enough for last place in the SEC West. Texas A&M started the season ranked No. 6 but has not won a game since Week 4. The Rebels had trouble in Death Valley last Saturday, and even though the Aggies are down, Kyle Field is not an easy environment to play in either.

Ole Miss got the best of the Aggies in 2021, beating them 29-19 in Oxford, Miss., but Texas A&M has one of the best home-field advantages in the SEC, boasting a 6-1 home record in 2021. The Aggies were also able to topple No. 1 ranked Alabama at home last fall and nearly brought the Crimson Tide down again in Week 6.

Here is an overview of the Texas A&M team that will welcome Ole Miss to Kyle Field on Saturday.

Texas A&M Aggies

2022 Record: 3-4 (1-3 in SEC)

Head Coach: Jimbo Fisher (fifth season)

Fisher is 37-18 in his time with the Aggies.

2022 Offensive Leaders

Quarterback: Haynes King

2022 stats: 81 completions, 941 passing yards, six touchdowns, six interceptions, 118.2 passer rating, 57.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Devon Achane

2022 stats: 117 carries, 627 yards, six touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry

Receiving: Evan Stewart

2022 stats: 32 receptions, 390 yards, one touchdown, averaging 12.2 yards per reception

2022 Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Antonio Johnson

2022 stats: 48 tackles, one TFL

Interceptions: Jardin Gilbert

2022 stats: two interceptions

Sacks: Fadil Diggs

2022 stats: three sacks, five TFLs

