Ole Miss Rebels WR Jordan Watkins Emphasizes a Year of Improvement
In a year of domination so far, the Ole Miss Rebels have seemed to find a groove paired with a strong mentality, and the defense seems to be even better than last year. This change is evident to the players on the roster, including those on offense.
Wideout Jordan Watkins spoke briefly about the team's new identity in Monday's presser.
"I think a huge part of that is going to our defense, man," Watkins said. "Our defense has been playing really well. They haven't had a touchdown scored on them yet. You go back and look at [last week's game], Wake had chances, and then our defense goes and stops their momentum completely."
He also discussed how helpful the defensive improvement is for the offense, being able to "lean on them" a little bit and have each other's backs. That translates well for quarterback Jaxson Dart, and Watkins talked about what improvements he has made so far this season.
"His decision making has been spot-on," Watkins said.
During Dart's sophomore year and first year at Ole Miss, he threw 11 interceptions, but since then, he has only combined for six picks. It's not just the quarterback who has benefitted, however. It's also been the rest of the receiver room, including the young Cayden Lee.
"We've got a great receiver corps," Watkins said. "We've got guys who can score from anywhere. Cayden Lee, who's made a tremendous jump from last year to this year, has been making tremendous plays, and he's been in there doing his thing."
While the Rebels have looked great over the first three weeks, their SEC schedule is rapidly approaching as this is the last week of the season where they take on a non-conference opponent.
This Saturday, the Rebs return home to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to take on Georgia Southern. The game will be televised on SEC Network at 6:15 p.m. CT.