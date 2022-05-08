Skip to main content

Ole Miss Receiver Jadon Jackson Transferring to Kansas State

Following three seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels, receiver Jadon Jackson is committing to the Kansas State Wildcats.

After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in early January, Ole Miss receiver Jadon Jackson announced that he is committing to the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

The former Rebel was offered by the Wildcats on Tuesday and immediately scheduled a visit to Kansas State. Jackson is a sophomore and still has an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Jackson saw limited action with Ole Miss in 2021, only appearing in two games. The Centeron, Ark., native hauled in five receptions for 42 receiving yards and no touchdowns. In three seasons with Ole Miss, Jackson recorded 15 receptions, 171 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jackson was a part of the 2019 Ole Miss recruiting class and was ranked as the No. 6 recruit in the state of Arkansas, according to 247Sports. Jackson committed to the Rebels over top programs including the Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Arizona State Sun Devils.

Jackson is one of five Ole Miss wideouts who have decided to enter the transfer portal since November. Former Ole Miss receivers Brice Johnson, Jamar Richardson, John Rhys Plumlee, and Jordan Jernigan all decided to find a change of scenery.

Ole Miss has lost receivers to the transfer portal but head coach Lane Kiffin has also reloaded the position through the portal. Former Louisville receiver Jordan Watkins committed to the Rebels in December and former Mississippi State receiver Malik Heath transferred to Ole Miss back in January.

Led by junior wideout Jonathan Mingo, the Ole Miss receiver room looks a little different going into the 2022 season.

