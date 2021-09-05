Elite WR Johntay Cook Includes Rebels In Top-12

Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebels news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive class

With college football's 2021 season officially underway, rumors are beginning to fly regarding visits and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond.

Under second-year head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Kiffin is building in Austin.

September 4, 7:30 PM UPDATE: On Saturday, elite 2023 Desoto (TX) wide receiver Johntay Cook announced that he's down to 12 schools including the Rebels.

Cook also included other prominent universities including Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Oregon, USC, Florida, Texas, LSU, USC and Oklahoma. Expect to continue seeing Cook rise the ladder of the 2023 recruiting class.

It is worth noting that Cook is quite close with Elite 2023 Isidor Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback prospect and Ole Miss legacy Arch Manning, with the two hoping to end up playing on the field with each other at the next level.

Cook has recently visited Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama over the summer, among others, alongside Manning in most occasions.

