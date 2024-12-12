Ole Miss Releases Creative Video Revealing 2025 Football Schedule
The Ole Miss Rebels (along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference) officially revealed their 2025 football schedules on Wednesday night, and some teams took a creative approach to the announcement.
Ole Miss was one of those programs as they released an interesting video that detailed their 2025 football opponents. The footage is shot on different places around the Rebels' campus with some veiled messages hidden throughout.
For instance, for the Georgia Bulldogs portion of the schedule, their logo is shown on a goal post at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, a fitting tribute to those posts being torn down following the Rebels' win over the Bulldogs in 2024. Ole Miss was also sure to put the Mississippi State portion of the video in front of the Egg Bowl trophy, a piece of hardware the Rebels have claimed four out of the last five years.
You can view the entire video below.
Ole Miss will open the year at home against Georgia State before traveling to Kentucky on Sept. 6. It will then have four straight home games against Arkansas, Tulane, LSU and Washington State before hitting the road to face Georgia and Oklahoma.
The final stretch of the season includes home games against South Carolina, The Citadel and Florida and a road game at Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.