Ole Miss Reports Zero Additional COVID-19 Cases In Second Wave of Athlete Return

The second wave of Ole Miss athletes returned to campus on Friday. None tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival.

After one Rebel student-athlete and one athletics staffer tested positive for coronavirus upon the first wave of return one week ago today, the wave that arrived to campus on Friday had better results.

Neither result, the two positive cases last Monday or the zero positive cases this past Friday, come as a surprise to those within the department. Following the two positive cases of COVID-19 one week ago, The Grove Report spoke with Ole Miss' Senior Associate A.D. for Health and Sports Performance, Shannon Singletary, about the Rebel plan that is in place for such results.

Singletary iterated that positive cases were anticipated, not just at Ole Miss but around the Southeastern Conference, as players return to campus. It's also worth noting that both positive cases at Ole Miss came from individuals who were asymptomatic. Both are currently going through the Ole Miss pre-approved protocol.

To this point, over 250 student-athletes and staffers have returned to campus in Oxford and only two have tested positive for COVID-19 upon the return to campus.

Today marked the first day of summer voluntary workouts at Ole Miss, explained here. The final waves of newcomer Rebels will arrive to campus over the course of the next ten days, to which point we will have a more clear picture of the COVID-19 situation within Rebel athletics. So far, results are positive.

