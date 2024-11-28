Ole Miss Reveals Classic Uniform Combo For Egg Bowl Rivalry vs. Mississippi State
The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels have one regular season game left to play, and it comes in the form of an in-state rivalry bout against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the annual Egg Bowl. On Wednesday night, the Rebels revealed their uniform plans for the classic showdown.
Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 SEC) will be donning some traditional threads in this year's Battle for the Golden Egg, opting to wear navy helmets, navy jerseys and gray pants against the Bulldogs. You can view the uniform reveal below, complete with modeling from defensive lineman JJ Pegues.
These are the uniforms that Ole Miss wore in the last Egg Bowl that took place in Oxford, a game that the Rebels lost 24-22 during the 2022 season. The other home Egg Bowl for Ole Miss under head coach Lane Kiffin came in 2020, a game where the Rebels wore navy helmets, navy jerseys and white pants in a 31-24 win.
This marks the 10th unique uniform combination that Ole Miss has worn this season, and it is a perfect 7-for-7 in unique uniforms for all of its home games.
Kickoff between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on Friday afternoon is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, and the game will be televised on ABC.