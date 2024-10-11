Ole Miss Reveals Classic Uniform Combo For Magnolia Bowl Rivalry Game vs. LSU
For Ole Miss fans who love the Rebels' traditional uniform sets, this weekend is for you.
The No. 9 Rebels revealed their uniform plans for this weekend's Magnolia Bowl vs. LSU on Thursday night, electing to go with the classic look of navy helmets, red jerseys and gray pants.
This is the first time since 2020 vs. Auburn that Ole Miss has worn this exact uniform combination (last year's set with these threads vs. Louisiana-Monroe featured patriotic helmet decals), and it's the first time since 2018 that the Rebels are wearing this look against the LSU Tigers. You can view the uniform reveal below, complete with modeling from linebacker TJ Dottery.
This will be Ole Miss' seventh unique uniform combination to wear this season. It also marks the second time the navy helmets have seen the field, the third time for the red jerseys, and the second time for the gray pants.
The Rebels will be looking to break a trend on Saturday, one that stretches back to 2008. That was the last time that Ole Miss took down LSU in Baton Rouge, and it has the added difficulty of playing there at night this week.
Last year's edition of the Magnolia Bowl, however, went Ole Miss' way in a thriller as the Rebels took down LSU 55-49 in a game that came down to the final play.
Kickoff on Saturday between the Rebels and Tigers is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the contest will be televised on ABC.