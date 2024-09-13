Ole Miss Reveals New Uniform Combination For Road Game at Wake Forest
The Ole Miss Rebels have their first road test of the season on Saturday night when they travel to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, N.C., and this provides the perfect opportunity for the team's new road threads to see the light of day.
Ole Miss released its uniform plans for the weekend on Thursday night, and they will be debuting the new road uniforms that were originally revealed over the summer. The Rebels will pair the new white jersey and white pants with white helmets in their trip to face the Demon Deacons, and you can view the video reveal below, complete with modeling from offensive lineman Micah Pettus.
The Rebels have never beaten Wake Forest in football, although the two squads have only faced off twice all-time. Despite this, Vegas currently views Ole Miss as a massive road favorite on Saturday after the Rebels have blown out their first two opponents of the season by a combined score of 128-3.
Ole Miss will look to win its first game in this new-look uniform, and kickoff on Saturday night is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on The CW.