Ole Miss Reveals Patriotic Uniform Combination For Home Game vs. Georgia Southern
The Ole Miss Rebels look to conclude the non-conference portion of their schedule undefeated on Saturday night when they play host to the Georgia Southern Eagles, and it also marks the team's military appreciation game in Oxford.
To that end, Ole Miss revealed its planned uniform combination on Thursday night, opting to don white helmets with patriotic decals, red jerseys and white pants. You can view the uniform reveal below.
Ole Miss has been known to don these "American Flag" helmet decals for its military appreciation games over the last few seasons, pairing them with the navy, powder blue or white lids. This marks the second time this season that the Rebels have worn white helmets (last week vs. Wake Forest) and also the second time they have donned the red jerseys (Week 2 vs. Middle Tennessee).
Saturday's game marks a reunion between Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton who worked on staff together at USC from 2010-13 while Kiffin was the team's head coach. Later, Helton became the Trojans' head coach, and he also signed Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart out of high school before he was fired in 2021, a move that preceded Dart's entrance into the transfer portal and eventual arrival at Ole Miss.
Kickoff on Saturday between the Rebels and Eagles is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.