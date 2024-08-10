The Grove Report

Ole Miss Safety Yam Banks Reveals 'Toughest' Young WR on Rebels' Roster

Ole Miss Rebels safety Yam Banks had high praise for a young wide receiver this week during fall camp.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and WR Cayden Lee
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and WR Cayden Lee / Ole Miss Athletics
The Ole Miss Rebels undoubtedly have a deep wide receiver room, so much so that some of the younger players can provide solid reps against the starting defensive backs.

One safety who has become familiar with Ole Miss' receivers is transfer safety Yam Banks. On Friday, he was asked which young wideouts have impressed him the most, and his mind immediately went to one name in particular.

"Cayden Lee, he definitely gives me the greatest looks to where I have to lock in and get my feet under me because he's very shifty and fast," Banks said. "Sometimes, he even comes at you with a little bit of power. I feel like Cayden Lee is definitely one of the toughest receivers."

Banks also discussed how deep he believes the Ole Miss secondary is this season, but when they have to go against the Rebel receivers, it's an example of "power vs. power." The amount of talent in both rooms helps make the opposing side better during practice.

"Just like we're deep in the DB room, we're deep in the receiver room," Banks said. "Seeing different guys, releases, speeds, it's a great feeling for us DBs."

Last season, Lee saw action in 10 games, hauling in five receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns, including three catches in Ole Miss' win over Penn State in the Peach Bowl. Despite not having a ton of experience, the sophomore from Kennesaw, Ga., has repeatedly turned heads during practice situations in Oxford, so his role could grow in 2024.

The Rebels will open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.

