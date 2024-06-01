Ole Miss Secures Pledge From Portal WR Jordan Smart
Make it two wide receiver commits in as many days for coach Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as former North Texas Mean Green wideout Jordan Smart pledged to the team on Saturday.
Smart made his announcement on social media with a post you can view below.
Measuring in at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Smart spent two seasons with the Mean Green where he put up a combined total of 561 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned three kickoffs in 2022 for a total of 46 yards.
Before his time at North Texas, Smart suited up for Division II UT Permian Basin where he started 11 games and led the team with 45 receptions for 587 yards and eight touchdowns.
Smart's commitment comes on the heels of a pledge from former Southern Illinois receiver Izaiah Hartrup on Friday, and it is unclear what roles these new faces will play in an already-stacked wide receiver room. Ole Miss returns elite production in the forms of Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins, and it also added Antwane "Juice" Wells from the South Carolina Gamecocks in the portal earlier this offseason.