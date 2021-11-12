Ole Miss Senior Jamar Richardson Entering Transfer Portal

Ole Miss Senior Jamar Richardson’s time at Ole Miss has come to an end. Richardson officially entered the NCAA transfer portal yesterday afternoon. Ole Miss removed Richardson’s name and information from their official site before the day was over.

Richardson was a three-star recruit who first signed with Ole Miss back in 2017 out of Aliceville High School in Alabama. He failed to meet academic requirements to join the Rebels, so he spent two seasons in Junior College.

Richardson attended Jones College, in Ellisville, MS before returning to Ole Miss and joining their 2019 recruiting class as a junior college cornerback with plenty of upside who got attention from a lot of schools.

Despite his potential, Richardson could never get any playing time at Ole Miss unfortunately. The senior tried to reach the field as both a cornerback and wide receiver this season but got little-to-no play time. Richardson made the switch to wide receiver after the 2020 season.

During his time at Ole Miss, Richardson managed to record 11 total tackles (five solo), two passes defended, one sack versus Kentucky back in 2020, and no interceptions.

Even with all the injuries piling up in the Rebel receiver room this season, Richardson was not able to impress enough for playing time on offense. On defense, he only got snaps this season when Ole Miss played Austin-Peay.

Richardson’s departure comes two days before No. 12 Ole Miss welcomes No. 11 Texas A&M to Oxford for a Top 12 matchup with huge bowl game implications.