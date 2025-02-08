Ole Miss Signee Signee Listed Among Class of 2025's Top 10 IOL
The Ole Miss Rebels have had a stellar offseason, adding players both through the transfer portal and high school recruits, and in On3's class of 2025 top 10 interior offensive linemen, Ole Miss signee Devin Harper is seen at No. 4.
Harper is a four-star recruit out of Calvary Baptist Academy in Louisiana. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds at the guard position.
Harper was seen mostly as a tackle during his senior year, but he is projected to form into a guard at the collegiate level. However in his time at tackle, he showed off his impressive pass blocking ability, throwing defenders to the ground and using his frame well, minimizing lost blocks.
Harper will be joining Ole Miss as an early enrollee as well, meaning he will begin practices with the team throughout the spring semester.
Harper will be a big help the Ole Miss program as it is seeing a lot of change throughout the team, including the addition of some young offensive lineman like Kavion Broussard, a former four-star recruit. Harper could also fill in for Ole Miss as it is losing some key pieces up front to the draft.
Harper will be joining the Rebels with some other new faces from the portal such as PJ Wilkins, Patrick Kutas, Delano Townsend and Percy Lewis.
While the season is far from starting, Harper being an early enrollee will be an interesting fact to keep an eye on and track his development through his first offseason as an Ole Miss Rebel.