Ole Miss Student-Athlete, Athletics Staffer Test Positive For COVID-19

Nate Gabler

According to an emergency memo sent out this afternoon from the University of Mississippi, an Ole Miss employee and an Ole Miss student have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Grove Report has since learned that it was one student-athlete and one athletics staff member that tested positive for the virus.

It is believed, but has not been confirmed by The Grove Report, that one other student-athlete had tested positive at his or her home prior to returning to campus and will not return until following the mandatory quarantine. 

Ole Miss, in accordance to SEC and NCAA policy, brought back the first wave of student-athletes to campus on Monday, June 1. More are expected to arrive back at campus in Oxford on Friday. 

Upon arrival to campus, all staffers and athletes are being put through COVID-19 and antibody testing for the virus. The Mississippi State Department of Health is conducting the tests and turning them around in about 24-hours, hence today's positive results. 

According to earlier conversations with Dr. Marshall Crowther, the Medical Director for Ole Miss Athletics, any Ole Miss student-athletes that tests positive will enter a 14-day quarantine. 

Over the past seven days in Mississippi, there have been over 325 positive test cases per day, up from the 234 positive cases per day about one month prior. 

UPDATE: For more on the Ole Miss response to the two positive cases and what's next, a story talking with Shannon Singletary, the Ole Miss' Senior Associate A.D. for Health and Sports Performance, can be found here.

