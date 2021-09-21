Ole Miss Target De-Commits From Cal Following Oxford Visit

Just days after his visit to Oxford, Ole Miss quarterback Target Justyn Martin has de-committed from California

Fresh off of his visit to Oxford for the Ole Miss Tulane game, 2022 Inglewood (CA) quarterback prospect Justyn Martin has de-committed from California, re-opening up his recruitment.

Martin announced his de-commitment on Twitter, thanking the Cal coaches for the opportunity.

Though they are late to his recruitment both Ole Miss and UCLA have jumped to the forefront of Martin's shortlist.

UCLA offered the 6-foot-4 210-pound pro-style quarterback in June, while the Rebels offered him back in April.

Martin unofficially visited Oxford at the beginning of June, but it was his official visit to Ole Miss this past weekend that may have put the Rebels over the top.

"Talking to Coach Kiffin and Coach Lebby most of the trip, it really was high-level play all-around," Martin said. "The entire facility, the entire town really, was about elite football. The people there were very welcoming and they love football. That's the culture of the town, football. If you're interested in playing high-level football, that's pretty much the spot to be."

Outside of his visit, however, Martin's connection to Ole Miss goes even deeper, with current Rebels star QB Matt Corral playing his high school football just half an hour from where Martin grew up.

As a result, Corral had already inadvertently provided a blueprint of success for Martin to make that drastic of a cultural transition.

"[Corral] came from Poly, and that's like a 30-minute drive from where I'm from," Martin said. "Just seeing how he adapted to playing in the South, living there, playing in the SEC, it makes me feel better about the whole decision. Coach Kiffin with his California background, too, it's like showing that California players and people can really thrive in that environment."

Martin is also set to take an official visit to UCLA this coming weekend when the Bruins take on the Stanford Cardinal.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.