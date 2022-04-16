Skip to main content

Ole Miss' Tavius Robinson Discusses Knee Rehab, Defensive Line Development

The Rebel defensive lineman likes where his position group is so far this spring.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Tavius Robinson has been in a non-contact jersey during spring practice this offseason, but he already feels better physically than he did in 2021.

Robinson dealt with a knee injury throughout last fall, but after some surgery to clean up that area, he's starting to feel more like himself.

"It definitely hurt every game," Robinson said. "I had the big knee brace on and all that, but I played through it. It feels great now."

Tavius Robinson

Tavius Robinson

Tavius Robinson

Although Ole Miss is dealt the hand of replacing record-setting defensive lineman Sam Williams this offseason, Robinson feels that his unit may have more depth than it had a season ago.

"We're growing, and it's good," Robinson said. "The way everyone's bought in now, we're locked in as a unit. You stand out if you don't follow the standard we have."

During his media availability earlier in the week, Robinson bragged on numerous of his teammates, but he had special praise for newcomer Jared Ivey who came to Oxford from Georgia Tech this offseason. He also believes that the mass incoming of transfers on the Rebels' roster can only be viewed as a positive. 

"It's all good," Robinson said. "It's competition and makes each other better. Me and Ivey are working every day after practice. We're working off of each other and making each other better."

Tavius Robinson and Sam Williams

Sam Williams

The Rebels are looking to improve upon massive success experienced last fall after the program won 10 regular season games for the first time in school history. Ole Miss will kick off its 2022 season at home against Troy in September.

