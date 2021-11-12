Trio of Official Visitors Headline Ole Miss, Texas A&M Prospect List

Ole Miss welcoming top prospects in the class of 2022 and beyond with A&M in town

On the eve of College GameDay's arrival and the most anticipated matchup of the college football weekend, the Ole Miss home visitor list has been growing. It now features three official visitors along with a score of prospects due to be in Oxford for the day.

The Grove Report digs through the names for Rebel fans to know, according to the confirmation of visitors through TGR sources.

The biggest class of 2022 name expected among the official visitors is Antonio Williams. The Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork star wide receiver has long been a Rebel target, and a general target for the SEC, with programs like South Carolina and Auburn among those in the mix for the senior. Williams is also considering Georgia, Notre Dame, and Florida State, per the group of top schools he released earlier this fall. Few have had as good a 2021 campaign as he has, and with the need for the Rebels at the position, so expect the red carpet treatment for the All-American Bowl selection.

As was the case at the last Rebel home game, prospects committed elsewhere dot the visitor list. Among official visitors, the tab goes to Durham (N.C.) C.E. Jordan pass rusher Vincent Anthony, a commitment to the local Duke Blue Devils since July. The senior was originally offered by Lane Kiffin’s program in May, after a strong spring campaign. With some uncertainty around Duke head coach David Cutcliffe’s future in Durham, the timing of visiting a program Anthony considered before picking the ACC program is interesting.

The most experienced of the official visitors is Terrence Cooks, the University of Texas transfer linebacker prospect who entered the transfer portal just last week. A class of 2021 signee to UT out of Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek, Cooks has all four years of collegiate eligibility remaining moving forward. As far as the Grove Report can confirm, this is the first visit to another campus since he elected to move on from Texas. Cooks is already in Oxford as of early Friday morning, he announced via social media.

Among the unofficial visitors expected Saturday, there are plenty throughout the recruiting class of 2022, 2023, 2024, and even 2025 on the schedule. Most eyes will likely turn to Jaheim Oatis, the in-state star and longtime commitment to Nick Saban and Alabama. The massive trench talent, who has offers to play along the offensive line and/or defensive line in the SEC, has frequented Oxford this fall, with Saturday marking his third visit of late. As per usual, a bevy of Ole Miss football commitments will make their way back to town, including Reginald Hughes, Larry Simmons, Jeremiah Dillon, and others. Expect the group to rally around Oatis, a fellow Mississippian.

Notable underclassmen recruits will help fill the stands, too, including some of the state's best. Junior Raleigh (Miss.) two-way recruit Suntarine Perkins and Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba defensive back Isaac Smith return to campus with the Rebels in the thick of their recruitment. Class of 2024 Tupelo (Miss.) offensive tackle Isaiah Autry and Madison (Miss.) Ridgeland Academy's Jimothy Lewis have Ole Miss offers in hand and are already high on the program.

Beyond state lines in the class of 2023, Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge offensive lineman Wilkin Formby, Carthage (Texas) wide receiver Montrel Hatten, Maize (Kan.) quarterback Avery Johnson, New Iberia (La.) Westgate safety Derek Williams return to town with offers in hand.

In the class of 2025, Elba (Ala.) athlete Alvin Henderson has an early Rebel offer and he will look to be back on campus, too.

