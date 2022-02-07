Skip to main content
Ole Miss Tight End Casey Kelly Awarded Scholarship

Hard work is finally paying off for Ole Miss tight end Casey Kelly.

Ole Miss sophomore tight end Casey Kelly was awarded a scholarship on Sunday after two years with the Rebels.

Kelly's older brother and former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly made the announcement Sunday night on Twitter.

Kelly appeared in five games in 2021 and hauled in 17 receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown. The Niagra Falls, N.Y., native's best performance from the 2021 season came against the Auburn Tigers in week eight when Kelly recorded a career-high seven catches for 81 yards in a 31-20 loss.

Kelly's only touchdown reception in 2021 was against the LSU Tigers in week seven. Kelly connected with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for two yards and a score that gave the Rebels an early lead in the annual Magnolia Bowl.

Read More

Kelly also played a big role in the 2021 Outback Bowl versus the Indiana Hoosiers. Ole Miss' starting tight end Kenny Yeboah and No. 1 wide receiver at the time Elijah Moore were sitting out the bowl game to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Kelly took his opportunity and stepped up for the Rebels in the Outback Bowl. He hauled in six receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown in the 26-20 victory over the Hoosiers. 

Going into the 2022 season, Kelly already has competition at his position. Former USC tight end Michael Trigg recently transferred to Ole Miss and provides mismatch issues for opposing defenses. 

Ole Miss Tight End Casey Kelly Awarded Scholarship

