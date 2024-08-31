The Grove Report

Ole Miss To Be Without Wide Receiver Jordan Watkins vs. Furman

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins will not take the field on Saturday against the Furman Paladins.

Nov 18, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) runs after a catch as Louisiana Monroe Warhawks defensive back Simion Hines (15) attempts to make the tackle during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
OXFORD -- The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels will be without one of their key wide receivers in Saturday's season opener against the Furman Paladins as Jordan Watkins will not be dressing out for the game.

David Eckert of The Clarion Ledger was the first to report the news on Saturday, and Watkins is not listed on the game's depth chart for the Rebels. His injured receiver counterpart Juice Wells, however, is listed as a starter in the game after seeming questionable to play, according to head coach Lane Kiffin earlier this week.

It appears that sophomore wideout Cayden Lee will get the start in Watkins' spot in Week 1. The other two starters at wide receiver are listed as Tre Harris and the aforementioned Wells.

Ole Miss comes into Saturday's game favored by 42.5 points, so the Rebels should be able to take care of business in their first game of the season, but the focus for Lane Kiffin's team will be emerging from Week 1 as healthy as possible and putting the game away efficiently.

You can follow along here for live updates from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

