Ole Miss to Host Transfer Portal LB Khalil Jacobs For Visit - Report
The Ole Miss Rebels have already made a significant haul in the transfer portal this offseason, but that list could grow in the coming days. According to reports from On3 on Monday, former South Alabama Jaguars linebacker Khalil Jacobs is heading to Oxford for a visit.
Jacobs has spent his first two seasons of college ball at South Alabama, but he really burst onto the scene in 2023 when he tallied 56 total tackles (25 solo) and three sacks. He also hauled in an interception during his breakout campaign.
Measuring in at 6-foot-2 and 218 pounds, Jacobs suited up at Niceville (Florida) High School as a prospect and was named a three-star by 247Sports. He totaled 60 tackles in his 2021 high school season, racked up seven sacks and forced four fumbles.
If defensive coordinator Pete Golding could land another defensive star, that would only help boost the impressive work he has accomplished in the portal since the end of the 2023 season. Golding landed key transfer names like LB Chris "Pooh" Paul, EDGE Princely Umanmielen, DL Walter Nolen and DB Trey Amos this offseason, and Jacobs' addition to this unit would suit the Rebels defense nicely.