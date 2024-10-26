Ole Miss Trails Oklahoma 14-10 After Sloppy First Half
Ole Miss trails Oklahoma 14-10 at halftime after two quarters marred by penalties for the Rebels.
Running back Henry Parrish Jr. scored the only touchdown of the half for Ole Miss. Parrish has nine carries for 32 yards. Quarterback Jackson Dart is 8-of-3 passing for 119 yards with an additional two carries for 11 yards. The Rebels have combined for only 164 yards of total offense.
For Oklahoma, Jackson Arnold earned the start at quarterback this week, and has run off with the starting job. Arnold is 10-for-13 passing for 110 yards and two touchdowns with an additional 13 carries for 44 yards. Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes has carried the ball 12 times for 50 yards as well, as the Sooners have combined for 235 yards of total offense.
Penalties have been a major factor for the Rebels, as they have committed 3 for 45 yards, all of which were personal fouls. Oklahoma gained its first lead of the day with six seconds left in the first half on a pass from Arnold.
With the Sooners are set to receive the second half kickoff, the Rebel defense will need to stop a revitalized Sooner offense in order to get back in the game.
