Ole Miss Twitter Trolls Freeze After Rebel Victory

Liberty Head Coach Hugh Freeze gets Trolled on Twitter following 27-14 loss to Former Team

The Ole Miss Football Twitter account had some troll tweets ready for former head coach Hugh Freeze after the Rebels beat Freeze and his new team, the Liberty Flames, 27-14.

First, the Twitter account mocked a tweet that was sent out by Freeze during his time at Ole Miss that addressed rumors about the Rebels committing recruitment violations.

A few minutes later, the Ole Miss Football account tweeted an image of Freeze coaching from a hospital bed after being treated for a staph infection weeks earlier and giving a thumbs up. This occurred during the 2019 season, Freeze’s first year at the helm of the Liberty Football Program. The image was accompanied by a caption reading: “Won the Day” followed by a thumbs up.

Both troll tweets were deleted by the Ole Miss account shortly after they were posted.

Ole Miss was not the only account trolling the Liberty head coach, however. The Saturday Down South Twitter account retweeted an image of the score at halftime with a caption that read “Hugh Freeze having a hard time scoring in Oxford without a burner phone.”

It appears that Twitter will be full of Hugh Freeze trolls for the next few hours or so after the Rebels shut out Freeze and the Flames in the first half and stifled any comeback attempt Liberty made in the second half.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin later apologized for the tweets and was quick to vocalize his disapproval of the matter, calling the tweets "bush league".

“I have no affiliation with the Ole Miss football Twitter site, even though it may sound strange, and I first learned about the tweets after my press conference when Keith Carter told me about them,” Kiffin told ESPN. “I’m completely embarrassed that anyone would put something out there like that making it look like it was a part of Ole Miss football. It was extremely disrespectful, bush league and classless, and I apologize, even though I had nothing to do with it, to Liberty and Hugh Freeze.”

Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter also issued his disapproval and disgust with tweets, apologizing as well.

“These tweets were unfortunate and not who we are in Ole Miss athletics,” Carter told ESPN. “When I found out about them, they were immediately taken down. I have spoken with (Liberty athletic director) Ian McCaw to relay my sincere apology. We will work to do better in the future.”

