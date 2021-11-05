Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination, New End Zone Design For Saturday's Game

    The Rebels are going with classic threads this weekend against Liberty.
    No. 16 Ole Miss will take on Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames in Oxford on Saturday, and the Rebels released its uniform combination for the weekend on Thursday that will be paired with a new end zone design.

    For the first time since the Austin Peay game earlier this season, the Rebels are donning navy helmets, navy jerseys and gray pants for their game against the Flames. Against Austin Peay, the Rebels wore patriotic helmet decals for its Military Appreciation Game, but they return to their typical helmet decals for this Saturday's game.

    This will be the first time that Ole Miss has worn this uniform combination with its typical helmet decals since Lane Kiffin became the Rebels' head coach in 2020. In fact, the last time Ole Miss wore this uniform with its traditional helmet decals was 2018 in a 62-7 loss against Alabama.

    These traditional threads will be paired with a new end zone design this weekend for the Rebels as well.

    Ole Miss had red end zones two weeks ago when the team hosted LSU with "MANNING" written in both ends as the team retired Eli Manning's No. 10 jersey. This week, the Rebels return to their typical "OLE MISS" and "REBELS" in the end zones, but they will have a red background with blue lettering and white stroke.

    The Rebels will be welcoming former head coach Hugh Freeze to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Saturday in his first return to Oxford since he was fired before the 2017 season. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

