Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Game vs. Vanderbilt

The Rebels are honoring Chucky Mullins this weekend with their uniform choice.

Ole Miss released its uniform combination on Thursday night for its upcoming game with Vanderbilt, donning throwback helmets, navy jerseys and gray pants.

Ole Miss will be honoring the late Chucky Mullins with this uniform choice on Saturday. Mullins passed away following injuries he sustained in a game against Vanderbilt in his career at Ole Miss, and that era of Ole Miss football is known for powder blue helmets, navy jerseys and gray pants, the same combination that Ole Miss will be wearing on Saturday.

The Rebels' helmets will have jersey numerals on the sides, similar to the throwback helmets that Ole Miss has worn in games in previous years. Here is the tweet where the Rebels released their uniform plans.

And here is a closer look at the threads that the team released on Friday morning.

Ole Miss wore helmets with jersey numerals on the side during the team's heyday under head coach Johnny Vaught in the 1960s, and the team has donned these lids for games in recent years as well, notably in matchups against LSU.

Chucky Mullins was paralyzed after a tackle he made in a game against Vanderbilt, and the Rebels have a history of honoring Mullins' legacy by wearing powder blue helmets and navy jerseys against the Commodores, the same uniform combination worn when Mullins was injured.

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

