The Grove Report Staff Gives Predictions For Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday

The Rebels and Commodores will do battle at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss is looking to remain undefeated at home in 2021 with a win over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

The Commodores bring a 2-8 overall record into Oxford this weekend, and the time has come for predictions from The Grove Report staff.

John Garcia Jr.

We're not gonna spend a whole lot of time on this one. Vandy is banged up at the sport's most important position on a year one rebuild.

Ole Miss is coming off of its biggest win in recent memory with an offense finally rounding back into form and a defense that proved dominant against the more-talented Texas A&M offense.

Prediction: Ole Miss 41, Vandy 17

Cole Thompson

Matt Corral's final home game as a Rebel goes off with a bang. He proves to scouts that he can be the top QB in the 2022 class with a record-setting day in passing yards and touchdowns. Meanwhile, Lane Kiffin makes sure he's getting a pay raise with a big win...by either Ole Miss or another southern region team.

Prediction: Ole Miss 63, Vanderbilt 20

Carleigh Holt

Ole Miss will have an easy win if their offense stays ahead of the Commodores like they did last week against Texas A&M. Ole Miss is coming off of a big win, and I think they will continue the excitement in this game too. Many eyes are on Ole Miss and Matt Corral, so there is no room for slacking.

Prediction: Ole Miss 46, Vanderbilt 17

Ben King

Prediction for this week is an easy week for Ole Miss before the Egg Bowl. Matt Corral and Dontario Drummond are going to light up the scoreboard against Vandy similar to how Corral and Elijah Moore did last season against the Commodores. At least three touchdowns through the air for Corral and two touchdowns from Drummond with a dominant showing from the Rebel defense.

Prediction: Ole Miss 49, Vanderbilt 14

Matt Galatzan

Ole Miss looks like it is finally healthy for the first time since before the Tennessee game. That is bad news for Vanderbilt. Ole Miss by a lot.

Prediction: Ole Miss 45, Vanderbilt 13

John Macon Gillespie

This one shouldn't be close, even if Ole Miss pulls the starters early.

Prediction: Ole Miss 42, Vanderbilt 14

