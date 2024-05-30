Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Egg Bowl Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced
On the heels of one kickoff time announcement on Thursday, the Ole Miss Rebels learned another, this time in the form of the Egg Bowl against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the 2024 Egg Bowl is moving off of Thanksgiving Day and onto Black Friday, breaking a recent trend in scheduling for the rivalry game. Ole Miss and State are scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on that day, and the game will be televised on ABC.
When Ole Miss' schedule was announced earlier this offseason, the Mississippi State game was tentatively set for Nov. 30 (a Saturday) with a note that the day was subject to change. Now, Rebel and Bulldog fans will be able to go through their holiday festivities on Thursday before convening in Oxford for the annual bout the following day.
Ole Miss leads the all-time series against Mississippi State 65-46-6 in one of the most-played rivalries in college football. Since Lane Kiffin's arrival as the head coach in Oxford, the Rebels are 3-1 against the Bulldogs with the lone loss coming in 2022. This year's installment of the game has an extra layer of intrigue as former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is the new head coach at Mississippi State, set to face off against his former boss in Kiffin.
The 2023 Egg Bowl gave Ole Miss its 10th win of the season as the Rebels claimed a 17-7 victory on the road in Starkville. They would go on to secure their first-ever 11-win season in program history with a Peach Bowl win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in December.
This year's game is scheduled to take place in Oxford at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.