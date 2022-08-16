Ole Miss Week 12 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks
Last season's bout between the Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks was one that will be remembered in college football history. Have we come to expect anything less in this rivalry?
The Rebels held on for a 52-51 win over the Hogs in Oxford, sparked by a last-second score by Arkansas and a missed two-point conversion after time expired. ESPN named that contest the best college football game of 2021, and the matchups between Ole Miss and Arkansas have been wild in general over the last few seasons.
What will the Razorbacks bring to the table when the Rebels come to town this season? Here's an overarching preview of the team in Fayetteville.
Arkansas Razorbacks
2021 Record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)
Head Coach: Sam Pittman (third season)
Pittman is 12-11 in his time at Arkansas.
Projected Offensive Starters
QB KJ Jefferson
RB Raheim Sanders
WR Ketron Jackson Jr.
WR Warren Thompson
SLOT Jadon Haselwood
LT Luke Jones
LG Brady Latham
C Ricky Stromberg
RG Beaux Limmer
RT Dalton Wagner
TE Trey Knox
Projected Defensive Starters
DE Eric Gregory
DE Zach Williams
NT Isaiah Nichols
LB Bumper Pool
LB Drew Sanders
CB LaDarrius Bishop
S Latavious Brini
S Jalen Catalon
S Myles Slusher
CB Hudson Clark
DB Jayden Johnson
