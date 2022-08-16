Ole Miss Week 12 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

Last season's bout between the Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks was one that will be remembered in college football history. Have we come to expect anything less in this rivalry?

The Rebels held on for a 52-51 win over the Hogs in Oxford, sparked by a last-second score by Arkansas and a missed two-point conversion after time expired. ESPN named that contest the best college football game of 2021, and the matchups between Ole Miss and Arkansas have been wild in general over the last few seasons.

What will the Razorbacks bring to the table when the Rebels come to town this season? Here's an overarching preview of the team in Fayetteville.

Arkansas Razorbacks

2021 Record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)

Head Coach: Sam Pittman (third season)

Pittman is 12-11 in his time at Arkansas.

Projected Offensive Starters

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Raheim Sanders

WR Ketron Jackson Jr.

WR Warren Thompson

SLOT Jadon Haselwood

LT Luke Jones

LG Brady Latham

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Beaux Limmer

RT Dalton Wagner

TE Trey Knox

Projected Defensive Starters

DE Eric Gregory

DE Zach Williams

NT Isaiah Nichols

LB Bumper Pool

LB Drew Sanders

CB LaDarrius Bishop

S Latavious Brini

S Jalen Catalon

S Myles Slusher

CB Hudson Clark

DB Jayden Johnson

