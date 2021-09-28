Ole Miss Week 5 Game Preview: What To Expect From Alabama

No. 12 Ole Miss is 3-0 to start its 2021 season, but it will face its toughest test of the season this Saturday when it heads to Tuscaloosa to face No. 1 Alabama.

Alabama is also undefeated sitting at 4-0 after escaping a scare against Florida and blowing past Southern Miss last week. The Crimson Tide are averaging 313.75 passing yards per game alongside 151.8 rushing yards, and they are led by a Heisman-contending quarterback in Bryce Young. Ole Miss has a Heisman contender of its own, however, and Saturday's matchup may go a long way to separating the race between Young and Matt Corral.

Lane Kiffin also has something at stake on Saturday. Kiffin, who served earlier in his career as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator, will look to be the first former Saban assistant to beat the Alabama head coach head-to-head.

No. 1 Alabama

Record: 4-0

Head Coach: Nick Saban

Saban is in his 15th season at the helm of the Crimson Tide, and he is 169-23 in his time in Tuscaloosa.

Projected Offensive Starters:

QB Bryce Young

RB Brian Robinson

WR Jameson Williams

WR John Metchie III

WR Slade Bolden/JoJo Earle

TE Cameron Latu

LT Evan Neal

LG Javion Cohen

C Chris Owens

RG Emil Ekiyor

RT Kendall Randolph

Projected Defensive Starters:

DE Justin Eboigbe

NG DJ Dale

DE Phil Mathis/Byron Young

LB Christopher Allen

LB Henry To'o To'o

LB Christian Harris

LB Will Anderson

DB Josh Jobe

DB Jalyn Armour-Davis

DB Jordan Battle

DB Malachi Moore/Brian Branch

No. 12 Ole Miss

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin

Kiffin is 8-5 in his career at Ole Miss.

Statistical Leaders:

Passing: Matt Corral -- 66-of-96 for 997 yards and nine touchdowns.

Rushing: Jerrion Ealy -- 188 yards and one touchdown

Receiving: Dontario Drummond -- 20 receptions for 339 yards and four touchdowns

After Ole Miss:

Following their home date with the Rebels, the Crimson Tide will travel to College Station to face Texas A&M.

