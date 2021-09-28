Ole Miss Week 5 Game Preview: What To Expect From Alabama

No. 12 Ole Miss is 3-0 to start its 2021 season, but it will face its toughest test of the season this Saturday when it heads to Tuscaloosa to face No. 1 Alabama.
Alabama is also undefeated sitting at 4-0 after escaping a scare against Florida and blowing past Southern Miss last week. The Crimson Tide are averaging 313.75 passing yards per game alongside 151.8 rushing yards, and they are led by a Heisman-contending quarterback in Bryce Young. Ole Miss has a Heisman contender of its own, however, and Saturday's matchup may go a long way to separating the race between Young and Matt Corral.
Lane Kiffin also has something at stake on Saturday. Kiffin, who served earlier in his career as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator, will look to be the first former Saban assistant to beat the Alabama head coach head-to-head.
Check out the first part of TheGroveReport.com's game week preview of Alabama below:
No. 1 Alabama
Record: 4-0
Head Coach: Nick Saban
Saban is in his 15th season at the helm of the Crimson Tide, and he is 169-23 in his time in Tuscaloosa.
Projected Offensive Starters:
QB Bryce Young
RB Brian Robinson
WR Jameson Williams
WR John Metchie III
WR Slade Bolden/JoJo Earle
TE Cameron Latu
LT Evan Neal
LG Javion Cohen
C Chris Owens
RG Emil Ekiyor
RT Kendall Randolph
Projected Defensive Starters:
DE Justin Eboigbe
NG DJ Dale
DE Phil Mathis/Byron Young
LB Christopher Allen
LB Henry To'o To'o
LB Christian Harris
LB Will Anderson
DB Josh Jobe
DB Jalyn Armour-Davis
DB Jordan Battle
DB Malachi Moore/Brian Branch
No. 12 Ole Miss
Head Coach: Lane Kiffin
Kiffin is 8-5 in his career at Ole Miss.
Statistical Leaders:
Passing: Matt Corral -- 66-of-96 for 997 yards and nine touchdowns.
Rushing: Jerrion Ealy -- 188 yards and one touchdown
Receiving: Dontario Drummond -- 20 receptions for 339 yards and four touchdowns
After Ole Miss:
Following their home date with the Rebels, the Crimson Tide will travel to College Station to face Texas A&M.
