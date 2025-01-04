Ole Miss Wide Receiver Ayden Williams Hits the Transfer Portal
Wide receiver Ayden Williams has been one of the biggest gets for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss out of the high school circuit, being the No. 2 recruit in all of Mississippi in the class of 2023. Williams had flashed in fall camp in 2023 and 2024, but it didn't translate into on field success while he was in Oxford.
Saturday afternoon, it was announced that Williams had indeed hit the transfer portal looking for a fresh start with a new program.
Williams only had seven catches for 119 yards in his career but was given the jersey No. 1, a special number when it comes to big-time wideouts in Oxford. This is a significant loss for the Rebels as they lose Tre Harris, Juice Wells, and Jordan Watkins for next year out of the wide receiver room.
The Rebels have added in the room but will now need to look for another able body to fill the hole left by Ayden Williams. Some of Ole Miss' portal additions so far at wideout include Deuce Alexander (Wake Forest), Caleb Odom (Alabama) and De'Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State).