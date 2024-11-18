Ole Miss Won the Bye Week and is a Legit CFP Contender | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses how Ole Miss won its bye week and were an Arkansas Razorbacks win away from having a perfect clean sweep of a weekend. Ole Miss needed Georgia to be Georgia against the Tennessee Volunteers, and it got just that, making the game against the Bulldogs the potentially best win in college football. It was an amazing weekend for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.
The lowkey-best win of the weekend was Billy Napier and the Florida Gators beating the LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly. The last thing Ole Miss needed was Florida to get blown out this weekend. The Gators looked good and will definitely have the team's attention going into this week.
In our final segment of the day, we take the opportunity to talk about the Week 13 lines from the SEC and results that would help Ole Miss with 11 days to go in the regular season.
