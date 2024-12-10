Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins Ready For 'One More' Game With Ole Miss Football
Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins has seemingly confirmed that he will not opt out of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in January with a series of posts on X.
Watkins posted a photo of him in a Louisville uniform in a game against the Duke Blue Devils (who the Rebels will face in the bowl game) with the caption "Soon." He then shared a post on Monday that simply read "One more" with #HottyToddy at the end.
You can view that post below.
Watkins transferred to Ole Miss from Louisville prior to the 2022 season, and he has had an insanely productive career in a Rebel uniform. He has posted nearly 2,000 yards receiving over the course of those five seasons along with 12 touchdowns, seven of which came in the 2024 campaign.
He also set a program record for receiving yards and touchdowns in a single game earlier this season when he caught five scores alongside 254 yards in a win against Arkansas.
Watkins is one of four current Ole Miss seniors who have opted in for the Gator Bowl on social media, joining Rebel quarterback Jaxson Dart and defensive backs Trey Amos and Trey Washington. Kickoff on Jan. 2 in the bowl game is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.