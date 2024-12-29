Ole Miss WR Micah Davis Enters Portal as Grad Transfer
Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Micah Davis only spent one year in Oxford, and he is now back in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, reports indicated on Saturday night.
On3 was the first to report the news of Davis' decision. He had a limited role with the Rebels this season, mostly serving as a return specialist but seeing small amounts of time on offense as well. Davis tallied 57 receiving yards this season alongside 45 rushing yards after being tested at the running back position late in the year.
In his biggest role, Davis put up 113 kick return yards and 102 yards in punt returns. He has previous stints at Air Force and Utah State, and his career numbers include 51 receptions for 906 yards and eight touchdowns.
Davis' decision to enter the portal makes him the 16th player to depart the program in the transfer market this month, but the Rebels have countered with plenty of solid additions as well, including at the wide receiver position. Ole Miss has added pass catching names like Deuce Alexander (Wake Forest), Caleb Odom (Alabama) and De'Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State) through the portal.
You can keep up with all of Ole Miss' gains and losses in the transfer portal this month here with our tracker.