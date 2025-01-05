Ole Miss WR Noreel White Enters Transfer Portal Following One Season in Oxford
Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Noreel White was only in Oxford for one season before announcing his entrance into the transfer portal on Saturday evening. White marks the second Ole Miss receiver to enter the portal this weekend, joining Ayden Williams who also entered on Saturday.
White signed with the Rebels out of St. Martin (Ocean Springs, Miss.) High School in the class of 2024, and he was a four-star prospect. He saw action in two games this season at Ole Miss (Furman and Middle Tennessee), and he caught two passes for 34 yards.
The wide receiver was originally committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks before flipping his pledge to Ole Miss in August of 2023.
Despite losing a couple of names out of the receiver room on Saturday, the Rebels have addressed that position already in the portal with some key names like Deuce Alexander (Wake Forest), Caleb Odom (Alabama) and De'Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State). Still, Ole Miss is having to replace a good deal of production at receiver this offseason following the departure of Jordan Watkins, Tre Harris and Juice Wells to the pros.