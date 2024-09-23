Ole Miss WR Tre Harris Earns Multiple Week 4 Honors After Massive Performance
Ole Miss Rebels wideout Tre Harris put out yet another elite performance on Saturday, earning the honors of Reese's Senior Bowl Co-Player of the Week and East-West Shrine Bowl Offensive Breakout Player of the Week in his team's 52-13 win over Georgia Southern.
Harris looked unstoppable alongside his partner in crime Jaxson Dart. The duo linked up for 11 completions and 225 yards along with two touchdowns which consisted of a 70-yard bomb where Harris tight-roped down the sideline and a 36-yard touchdown in which Harris hauled in a deep ball in the end zone.
Harris looks to be well on his way to his first collegiate 1,000-yard season, as through the first four weeks he has already accumulated 628 yards on 38 receptions, averaging 16.5 yards a catch.
Harris has also seen a steady increase in receptions throughout the start of the season. He has increased his reception total every week, not dropping below the number of catches from the week prior so far.
Since coming to Ole Miss, Harris has compiled 1,613 yards for 12 touchdowns, promoting his case on why he could excel at the next level and raise his draft stock.
Harris and the rest of the Rebels look to keep on rolling as they enter conference play this Saturday against Kentucky at 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.