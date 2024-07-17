'Our State'? Mississippi State LB John Lewis Takes Shot at Ole Miss Rebels
The Ole Miss Rebels had their turn at SEC Media Days on Monday, but the program is still getting some attention at the event on Wednesday.
According to ESPN's Chris Low, Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker John Lewis spoke about the Rebels' "Come To The Sip" mantra that is used in recruiting, and he did not have a high opinion of the promotion.
"It's overrated. This is our state," Lewis said. "Everybody knows that. We run the Sip because we run Mississippi. We've been saying it. They're just following us, so it's okay. They literally want to be us."
Last season, Lewis had 20 total tackles (eight solo) and 3.5 tackles for loss as the Bulldogs finished with an overall record of 5-7, missing out on a bowl berth. "Our State" was a phrase that gained popularity among Mississippi State fans during Dan Mullen's tenure as head coach in Starkville, and it has still been used by fans in the Egg Bowl rivalry in recent memory.
Things could change in 2024, but since Lane Kiffin arrived as Ole Miss' head coach, the Rebels have gone 3-1 against the Bulldogs with the lone loss coming in Oxford in the 2022 season. Ole Miss and Mississippi State have met on the gridiron 120 times with the Rebels leading the all-time series 65-46-6.
It may only be mid-July, but if these remarks are any indication, this annual rivalry bout will continue to hold fans' interest this fall. This year's Egg Bowl has moved off of Thanksgiving Day, claiming an afternoon slot on Black Friday instead. Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the annual rivalry game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.