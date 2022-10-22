Skip to main content

Paul Finebaum Believes Lane Kiffin Could Leave Ole Miss For Auburn

The SEC media personality gave his thoughts recently on Kiffin taking a potential job opening for the Auburn Tigers.

Lane Kiffin has quickly resurrected the Ole Miss Rebels football program, but some believe that the head coach could be looking for new jobs once this season comes to a close.

Paul Finebaum, host of The Paul Finebaum Show on SEC Network, recently spoke on the Saturday Down South podcast that he could see Kiffin leaving Oxford for an opportunity at Auburn should that job come open.

"Yes. Yes, I do, again, without knowing how the season plays out, I think (Kiffin) is still restless,” Finebaum told Connor O’Gara. “I don’t base that on Lane Kiffin and I having late-night conversations because I don’t know any more about his future than you do. I’m just offering an opinion and an observation. 

"The thing about Auburn that I think Lane Kiffin is thinking is it would be so much easier to recruit there than where I’m at, even though he’s doing well. That’s self-evident. But he’s having to scramble to stay alive at Ole Miss whereas at Auburn, there’s a much stronger recruiting base from a booster standpoint and a financial standpoint."

Kiffin currently has the Rebels ranked No. 7 in the country and undefeated on the season. His team will face the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge on Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS.

