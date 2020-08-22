SI.com
The Grove Report
Photo Slideshow: Ole Miss Football Holds First Scrimmage in The Vaught

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss football camp is through the first full week.

The Rebels held their first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday morning inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. 

Above and below you can find photos from the scrimmage.

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Names Ole Miss in Top 4

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are right there on the best athlete in Mississippi. Four-star athlete and SI All-American candidate MJ Daniels named Ole Miss among his top four contenders for his talents on Saturday morning.

Nate Gabler

Position Previews: Evaluating the Experience in the Ole Miss Secondary

Over the course of two weeks at The Grove Report, we're take a position group by position group breakdown of the Rebel roster, coming in today with the secondary.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Inside Week 1 of Training Camp and Breakout Candidates

Seemingly, we're back to as close to a normal season as you can get. This week we talked quarterbacks, funny moments at press conferences and some surprise names that have been thrown out that none of us saw coming.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss is Getting a True Track Star in Latest Commit Drew Donley

There's just something about speed. That's what Ole Miss is getting with their latest commit. Drew Donley, a three-star rated receiver out of Frisco, Tex., committed to Ole Miss on Friday night.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Lands DE Demarcus Smith Over Mississippi State, Tennessee, Others

Demarcus Smith really wanted to stay in the Southeastern Conference. Well, the Alabama pass rusher has found a home in Ole Miss.

Nate Gabler

SEC COVID-19 Regulations Now Include Cardiac Evaluation Requirements

The Southeastern Conference has clarified and expanded its previously announced COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season by specifying the cardiac evaluation requirements in its initial report.

Nate Gabler

Rebel QB Target Maddox Kopp Sets Date: Is Ole Miss the Favorite?

Maddox Kopp, an SI All-American Candidate and three-star recruit out of Houston, Tex., will be committing on Sept. 1. He's already narrowed his list down to Ole Miss, Houston, Colorado, Wyoming and Tulane.

Nate Gabler

Cancel The Grove: Tate Reeves Sets Stadium Capacities, Tailgating Banned

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, in an executive order given out on Thursday afternoon has banned college football tailgating and has set the capacity and other regulations for which stadiums can have fans.

Nate Gabler

Two From Ole Miss on SEC Council for Racial Equality and Social Justice

The Southeastern Conference on Thursday announced creation of the SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice, a league-wide body consisting of a diverse group of student-athletes, administrators, coaches and SEC staff.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss has a 6-Star Recruit Committed for 2021??

Ole Miss football very well may be starting a true freshman kicker, Caden Costa, in 2021.

Nate Gabler