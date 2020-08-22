Photo Slideshow: Ole Miss Football Holds First Scrimmage in The Vaught

Ole Miss football camp is through the first full week.

The Rebels held their first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday morning inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Above and below you can find photos from the scrimmage.

