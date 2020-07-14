The Grove Report
Photos: Ole Miss Football Returns to Mandatory Practices

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss football returned to mandatory practices for the first time this week since all facilities shut down and players were sent home back in March amid the early onset of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Voluntary workouts, coordinated only by players with the supervision of the Ole Miss strength and conditioning staff, began a handful of weeks back. But this week marked the first set of official practices, as mandated by an updated NCAA and SEC calendar.

For the first time since the spring, coach Lane Kiffin and other on-field coaches were able to get their hands on players who had returned to campus.

Will fall football still take place as scheduled? Well that much is still to be determined.

SEC officials and Commissioner Greg Sankey met yesterday in Alabama to discuss possibilities moving forward, more on that can be found here.

But for now, Ole Miss is back in action. For a full slideshow of today's practice, which is closed off to media for the time being, see the attached video or below. 

