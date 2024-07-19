Preseason Media Poll: Where is Ole Miss Projected to Finish in SEC?
The preseason media poll for the Southeastern Conference was released on Friday with the Ole Miss Rebels projected to finish fourth in the league this season. The Rebels also received four first-place votes to win the SEC title.
Georgia was projected to win the league with an overwhelming 165 votes followed by Texas (27), Alabama (12), Ole Miss (4), Vanderbilt (2), LSU (2), and South Carolina (1). You can view the entire projected order of finish for the conference below.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Texas Longhorns
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Ole Miss Rebels
5. LSU Tigers
6. Missouri Tigers
7. Tennessee Volunteers
8. Oklahoma Sooners
9. Texas A&M Aggies
10. Auburn Tigers
11. Kentucky Wildcats
12. Florida Gators
13. South Carolina Gamecocks
14. Arkansas Razorbacks
15. Mississippi State Bulldogs
16. Vanderbilt Commodores
Only one opponent on Ole Miss' schedule is projected to finish higher than the Rebels, and that is the preseason predicted champion Georgia Bulldogs. LSU, however, comes directly behind Ole Miss at No. 5, indicating that the media believes the Rebels' trip to Baton Rouge this season will be a difficult one.
After Georgia and LSU, the remainder of Ole Miss' SEC opponents are projected to finish eighth or worse in the conference this season. The Rebels will play host to the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 8) this year, and the rest of their conference schedule includes every team projected to finish from No. 11 to No. 15.
Ole Miss will open its 2024 season at home when it plays host to the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31. The Rebels' SEC opener will come on Sept. 28 when they play host to Kentucky.