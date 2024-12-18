The Grove Report

Princely Umanmielen Confirms Participation in Gator Bowl for Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Rebels edge rusher Princely Umanmielen announced on Tuesday that he will play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels seem to be in a good place from an opt out perspective entering the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, and on Tuesday, one key player officially announced his intention to play in the game.

Edge rusher Princely Umanmielen shared a post on social media announcing that he's "Not done yet," utilizing the same graphic style from Ole Miss athletics that has been shared by other players who announced their intention to suit up for the Gator Bowl.

Umanmielen transferred to Ole Miss from Florida last offseason and did not disappoint. He finished the regular season with 34 tackles, 13 TFLs, 10.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

His announcement joins those of multiple other Rebels who hope to pursue professional careers after their time at Ole Miss but are still planning to play in the bowl game. Defensive lineman Walter Nolen, cornerback Trey Amos, wide receiver Jordan Watkins and quarterback Jaxson Dart are among those expected to suit up on Jan. 2.

Kickoff on that day in the Gator Bowl between Ole Miss and Duke is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

