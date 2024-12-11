Princewill Umanmielen Planning to Visit Ole Miss Football This Week
Ole Miss is continuing to do work in this transfer portal window, and the latest news on that front features the brother of one of the Rebels' current best players.
Princewill Umanmielen, younger brother of Ole Miss edge rusher Princely, is an edge rusher himself who entered the transfer portal from Nebraska. Reports from On3 on Tuesday indicated that the Rebels are one of the programs that the younger Umanmielen is considering, and he plans to visit Oxford on Dec. 12-13.
According to the social media post, Umanmielen is also considering the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers and Florida State Seminoles. Over his two years at Nebraska, Umanmielen has registered 35 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
It could help the Rebels' hunt here that older brother Princely has made such a strong impact at Ole Miss. He has registered 34 total tackles (17 solo), 10.5 sacks and forced one fumble. He was also named First Team All-SEC by the league's coaches on Tuesday.
You can keep track of Ole Miss' transfer portal moves this offseason here with our tracker.