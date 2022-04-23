Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Goes All-In For 2023 QB Jaden Rashada

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shows 2023 five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada his Rolls-Royce during his third recruitment visit.

One of the top recruits in the 2023 class, five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, is in Oxford, Miss., for his third visit with the Rebels, and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is going all-in for him.

Just hours before the annual Grove Bowl started, Kiffin showed Rashada another one of his luxury cars and brought a furry friend with him.

Kiffin pulled out all the stops this weekend for Rashada and let the recruit hop in his Rolls-Royce.

As per Kiffin's request for 'Drip in the Sip' this weekend, both coach and recruit brought out the shoe game for the occasion. Kiffin even let Rashada hold his daughter's dog, Juice.

Rashada is getting the five-star treatment from the Ole Miss head coach after the Pittsburg, Calif., native canceled his visit with the Oregon Ducks and opted to come to the sip for the Grove Bowl.

Oregon is holding its spring game the same day as Ole Miss.

Rashada is rated as the No. 5 quarterback in 2023 and the No. 5 recruit in the state of California in 2023, according to his 247Sports profile.

The five-star quarterback currently holds 32 offers but is not in a hurry to make a commitment to a program. Rashada spoke to Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. back in March about his commitment.

"I can't rush a commitment," said Rashada. "I'm thinking anywhere from tomorrow to signing day, I really don't know. I'd like to know where I'm going before the season starts, but if not I'll take it to signing day."

