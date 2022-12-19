Skip to main content

Quarterback Luke Altmyer Takes Visit to Illinois

The Rebels quarterback entered the transfer portal this month, and he visited the Fighting Illini this week.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Luke Altmyer, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, took a visit over the weekend with the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Pete Nakos of On3 was the first to report the news on Sunday.

Altmyer, a true sophomore out of Starkville High School (Miss.), had an eventful career with the Rebels, even if it was short-lived. As a freshman, Altmyer entered the Sugar Bowl in the first half last season in replacement of Matt Corral who went down with an ankle injury. Entering the 2022 season, he was in a race with Jaxson Dart to be Corral's heir under center, a job that Dart eventually won.

Altmyer appeared in eight games over the course of his Ole Miss career, including earning a start against the Central Arkansas Bears in 2022 in the midst of the quarterback competition. While wearing red and blue, he threw three touchdowns and three interceptions in Lane Kiffin's offense.

