Ole Miss' Quentin Bivens and Sincere David Have Entered The Transfer Portal

Two Ole Miss defensive tackles have entered the transfer portal according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Junior Quentin Bivens and senior Sincere David have both decided to enter the portal a day before National Signing Day.

Bivens enters the transfer portal after four seasons in Oxford and appeared in 29 games. He totaled 35 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks while he was at Ole Miss. Bivens was a part of the 2018 recruiting class and signed his letter of intent in the spring of 2017.

Bivens was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and a top 25 player in the state of Mississippi. He was drawn to Ole Miss early in his recruitment and closed his recruitment early.

Southern Miss was the only other program that gave Bivens an offer while LSU showed interest towards the end of his recruitment but never offered the defensive tackle.

David was also a three-star recruit coming out of high school and only received offers from Ole Miss, Louisville, North Carolina, and North Carolina State.

David played five seasons of college football at Ole Miss and was part of the 2017 recruiting class. He appeared in 18 games and started in one in 2020 recording 12 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. Injuries have plagued the defensive tackle most of his career.

David posted a goodbye message to Ole Miss on his Twitter:

Both David and Bivens are also deciding to enter the portal before Ole Miss plays the Baylor Bears in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

