Quinshon Judkins Named to Pro Football Focus All-True Freshman Team

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins was named to the 2022 Pro Football Focus All-True Freshman Team released on Tuesday.

Judkins played in all 12 of Ole Miss' regular season games this season, putting up 1,476 yards on the ground and 16 touchdowns, leading the Rebels in both categories. The freshman became the workhorse back for Ole Miss in 2022, splitting carries with transfer Zach Evans.

The Rebels finished their regular season with an 8-4 record after dropping the last three games of the regular season. Ole Miss now awaits its bowl game destination which will be announced on Dec. 4.

