Skip to main content

Quinshon Judkins Named to Pro Football Focus All-True Freshman Team

The Rebels running back has put up massive numbers this season.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins was named to the 2022 Pro Football Focus All-True Freshman Team released on Tuesday.

Judkins played in all 12 of Ole Miss' regular season games this season, putting up 1,476 yards on the ground and 16 touchdowns, leading the Rebels in both categories. The freshman became the workhorse back for Ole Miss in 2022, splitting carries with transfer Zach Evans.

The Rebels finished their regular season with an 8-4 record after dropping the last three games of the regular season. Ole Miss now awaits its bowl game destination which will be announced on Dec. 4.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

USATSI_19328170
Football

Quinshon Judkins Named to Pro Football Focus All-True Freshman Team

By John Macon Gillespie
Jaxson Dart Nick Broeker
Football

Ole Miss Helmets Voted No. 1 Out of Recent Chick-Fil-A Bowl Teams

By Ben King
USATSI_9672459
Football

Auburn Set To Hire Former Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19280625
Football

Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer To Enter Transfer Portal

By John Macon Gillespie
Lane Kiffin 2022 SEC Media Days
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Clowney Announces Departure

By The Grove Report Staff
Elijah Moore - New York Jets / Ole Miss Rebels
Football

NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 12?

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_19066799
Football

Demon Clowney, Isaiah Woullard to Enter Transfer Portal

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_18716921
Football

Paul Finebaum Blasts Lane Kiffin For 'BS' Statement On Contract Extension

By John Macon Gillespie