RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt Will Not Play For Ole Miss, Seemingly Returns To Arizona
Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who committed to the Ole Miss Rebels out of the transfer portal on April 19, will not play in Oxford this season and appears to be headed to Arizona, multiple sources confirmed to The Grove Report this week.
Questions surrounding Merritt's eligibility began to swirl once he committed to the Rebels, and having previously committed to the Arizona Wildcats before flipping to Ole Miss, it appears that Tucson will be his new home after all. This development gained more momentum last week when a photo of the running back with Wildcats assistant coach Danny Gonzales was posted to X.
Merritt's impending departure could also be a reason that the Rebels went and added more depth at the running back position in recent days, claiming former Clemson back Domonique Thomas and Miami (OH) rusher Rashad Amos in back-to-back days this month.
The loss of Merritt is nothing to scoff at, however, as he would have brought some solid production to Ole Miss' backfield in the 2024 season. Last season with New Mexico, he rushed for 1,190 yards and 17 scores.
Still, the Rebels seem poised to absorb the blow of this development, holding the likes of Ulysses Bentley IV, Henry Parrish Jr., and the aforementioned portal additions in a running back room that looks to replace the production of Quinshon Judkins over the past two seasons.