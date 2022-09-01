'ManningCast' Officially Returning For 2022 NFL Season

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli is back for the 2022 NFL season, as the Manning brothers recently released a video announcing what games they will be calling this fall.

ESPN confirmed back in February that the 'ManningCast' had been extended until 2024, but did not announce which games the Manning brothers would be calling in 2022.

Ole Miss legend Eli Manning and his brother Peyton will be busy this fall with 10 shows scheduled for the 2022 season.

Peyton and Eli are back in action in Week 1 calling the MNF matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks and will finish their 2022 schedule with Super Wild Card Weekend this postseason.

Week 1 will provide entertaining storylines for the Mannings as Denver quarterback Russell Wilson is returning to Seattle for the first time since being traded to the Broncos this offseason.

Wilson also beat Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII when Peyton was under center.

According to ESPN, the 'ManningCast' averaged 1.6 million viewers over nine episodes last fall, with a season-high 1.96 million viewers during the Week 8 matchup between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs.

To help announce their broadcast's schedule, the former Rebel and Volunteer called upon Emily in Paris star Lily Collins to make a guest appearance.

Collins gave a perfect rundown of what fans can expect from Peyton and Eli in the announcement clip.

"The only thing better than watching football is watching other people watch football," Collins said. "The Manning brothers get to reprise the roles they were literally born to play--themselves. Peyton--the type-A older brother--meticulous, bossy, easily exasperated...and Eli--the dopey baby bro, easily confused, always looking like a sleepy teenager whose mom just woke him up from an unplanned nap."

